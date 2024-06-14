 
Justin, Hailey Bieber nervous about THIS amid pregnancy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child

June 14, 2024

Justin Bieber is pretty nervous about welcoming his first child with wife Hailey Bieber, per an insider.

The tipster says Hailey has to sooth her husband all the while battling her own nerves. But, she is relying on her mother Kennya Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin’s support and advice amid the pregnancy.

A friend of Hailey’s told National Enquirer that she “really worries” about where to raise the baby.

“Kennya, along with Stephen, made sure Hailey and her sister had a normal childhood. She wasn’t trotted out for public display,” the insider said. “Kennya told Hailey if she works at it, she and Justin can give their baby the same blessing.”

Justin and the Rhode Skin founder are doing all they can to prepare to become parents. The duo are reading books and learning from the experience of their loved ones, per the source.

The tipster also claimed that the couple is planning to leave Los Angeles to raise their baby in a “serene” environment.

"The main thing is they want a serene environment," they noted, "Somewhere they can grow and thrive as a family."

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the pregnancy on May 9 on their Instagram accounts. The model is due in November. The couple is having their first baby after getting married in 2018. 

