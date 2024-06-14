Bridgerton star Luke Newton's mystery lady revealed

Bridgerton star Luke Newton's love interest is no longer a mystery.

While fans are obsessing over Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's onscreen chemistry — especially after Newton's costar Nicola Coughlan revealed the furniture piece they broke while filming an a steamy intimate scene — sources have finally connected the dots that lead to his lover.

Rumours of the actor reportedly growing 'very close' to Antonia Roumelioti are circulating online after filming on the hit Netflix show wrapped up recently.



Sources cite that Newton and Roumelioti reportedly started dating in January 2024 but kept their romance under wraps until June where the two got photographed together for the first time. However, it is not yet revealed how they met.

The pair left a cast afterparty hand-in-hand following Netflix show’s midseason premiere, seemingly confirming their relationship, PageSix reported.



Antonia, a Greek-born dancer, made her first professional debut in Peter Pan in 2021 before graduating from Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts in England in 2022.

Prior to this, Antonia appeared on Greece Got Talent in 2017 when she was just 16. She also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and Dancing on Ice.

