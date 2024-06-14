 
Geo News

Bridgerton star Luke Newton's mystery lady revealed

Luke Newton spotted with his mystery woman while fans admire his reel romance with costar Nicola Coughlan

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Bridgerton star Luke Newton's mystery lady revealed

Bridgerton star Luke Newton's love interest is no longer a mystery.

While fans are obsessing over Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's onscreen chemistry — especially after Newton's costar Nicola Coughlan revealed the furniture piece they broke while filming an a steamy intimate scene — sources have finally connected the dots that lead to his lover.

Rumours of the actor reportedly growing 'very close' to Antonia Roumelioti are circulating online after filming on the hit Netflix show wrapped up recently. 

Sources cite that Newton and Roumelioti reportedly started dating in January 2024 but kept their romance under wraps until June where the two got photographed together for the first time. However, it is not yet revealed how they met.

The pair left a cast afterparty hand-in-hand following Netflix show’s midseason premiere, seemingly confirming their relationship, PageSix reported.

Antonia, a Greek-born dancer, made her first professional debut in Peter Pan in 2021 before graduating from Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts in England in 2022.

Prior to this, Antonia appeared on Greece Got Talent in 2017 when she was just 16. She also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and Dancing on Ice.

Anne Hathaway brings Tom Cruise-level focus to work: Source
Anne Hathaway brings Tom Cruise-level focus to work: Source
Kate Middleton explains what chemotherapy regimen looks like
Kate Middleton explains what chemotherapy regimen looks like
Prince Harry planning last ditch effort plan to flee the US
Prince Harry planning last ditch effort plan to flee the US
Kate Middleton addresses the public for the second time on cancer battle
Kate Middleton addresses the public for the second time on cancer battle
Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry patronizing due to all his ‘butting' in
Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry patronizing due to all his ‘butting' in
'Inside Out 2' star Tony Hale shares 'game changer' method for anxiety
'Inside Out 2' star Tony Hale shares 'game changer' method for anxiety
‘Angry' Prince Harry's ‘inevitable' move against Prince William, King Charles
‘Angry' Prince Harry's ‘inevitable' move against Prince William, King Charles
Prince William 'right' to warn Harry about Meghan Markle
Prince William 'right' to warn Harry about Meghan Markle
King Charles has started Prince Andrew's punishment
King Charles has started Prince Andrew's punishment
Justin, Hailey Bieber nervous about THIS amid pregnancy
Justin, Hailey Bieber nervous about THIS amid pregnancy
Chris Brown suffers dangerous on stage mishap amid ‘11:11 Tour'
Chris Brown suffers dangerous on stage mishap amid ‘11:11 Tour'
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision to avoid controversy
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision to avoid controversy