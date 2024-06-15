 
New scares emerge as Britney Spears becomes more 'fragile': Report

Britney Spears has reportedly showed signs of 'mental health struggles' since the end of her conservatorship in 2021

June 15, 2024

Britney Spears seemingly needs to slow down with her extravagant spending, if she wishes to spend the life of a popstar. 

As fans will be aware, the Princess of Pop lost her position in the music industry despite the end of her 13-years-old conservatorship in 2021.

Then last years, the songstress also announced a life-long promise to never come back to the industry, and now a tipster revealed to In Touch Weekly how this decision can harm Britney amid mental health struggles.

“She’s earning a fraction of what she did in her peak earning years,” the insider claimed and branded the Criminal hitmaker as merely “a social media star now.”

The source even expressed concerns over her financial situation and added, “She could run out of money if she keeps spending the way she’s spending.”

Nonetheless, they declared that “there’s still a mountain of money she can make if she wants to,” revisit her decision of never returning to the industry.

“She can perform live again, and songwriters continue to pitch music that, if Britney actually recorded it, could be hits,” the insider hopefully continued.

Before resigning from the chat, the source maintained that “Britney is fragile right now and needs help,” and claimed that “the path she’s on now is only going to lead to more pain. The scary thing is there’s no plan for the rest of her life.”

