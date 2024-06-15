Photo: Miley Cyrus recalls unleashing 'inner lioness' amid 'Hannah Montana' gig

Miley Cyrus opened up about embracing her true inner self during Hannah Montana gig.

Recently, Miley Cyrus sat down for a candid chat on the latest episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction where she weighed in on a myriad of different topic including her discovery of an "inner wildness" at an early age.

Reflecting on her gig in Hannah Montana, Miley shared with the show host, "I hadn’t quite left the show but I had started experiencing life."

The Flowers hitmaker even confessed about her history with substance abuse, "Like, I had definitely been drunk by the time I saw you [on The Late Show with David Letterman]. I had drank, I smoked some pot."

"And I remember, there was a producer on set and he said,” the 31-year-old pop singing sensation recalled and mentioned, “‘I can tell, this lion is not going to go back into the cage.’”

Elaborating on the producer’s comments, she maintained, “Because I had found the wildness in myself.”

The Grammy-winning singer also remarked before moving to a new topic, “And I just remembered everything changed when I started experiencing my life."