Photo: Theo James, Anthony Mackie share fatherhood lessons before Father's Day

Theo James and Anthony Mackie recently had a deep talk regarding parenthood.

Ahead of Father’s Day 2024, Anthony Mackie and Theo James opened up about their roles as fathers in a chat for The Hollywood Reporter.

The Divergent alum, Theo, started the chat by claiming that his kids helped him to get a focused purpose in life.

Reflecting on how becoming a father influenced his career choices, Theo said, "Kids helped that for me. “

The father to two, whom he shares with wife Ruth Kearney, added, “You're selling a product — yourself, in some ways — especially when you're starting out."

"But having kids, you realize that some if it doesn't matter," he admitted and explained, "Because when I was a young actor, I was rather hungry. I'd jump from job to job and f******* all that stuff.”

“But I don't want to take our kids out of school just because [a job] seems sexy at the time. Obviously stopping taking all the Class A drugs helped as well. I'm joking," Theo said to Anthony, who agreed.

However, Anthony expressed, "Now, as they get older and I'm working so much, it's a dangerous negotiation,” and established that he wanted his kids to know the realities of life but doesn’t want them to “struggle.”