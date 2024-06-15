 
Geo News

Theo James, Anthony Mackie share fatherhood lessons before Father's Day

Theo James and Anthony Mackie dished interesting anecdotes about how fatherhood helped them grow

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Photo: Theo James, Anthony Mackie share fatherhood lessons before Father's Day

Theo James and Anthony Mackie recently had a deep talk regarding parenthood.

Ahead of Father’s Day 2024, Anthony Mackie and Theo James opened up about their roles as fathers in a chat for The Hollywood Reporter.

The Divergent alum, Theo, started the chat by claiming that his kids helped him to get a focused purpose in life.

Reflecting on how becoming a father influenced his career choices, Theo said, "Kids helped that for me. “

The father to two, whom he shares with wife Ruth Kearney, added, “You're selling a product — yourself, in some ways — especially when you're starting out."

"But having kids, you realize that some if it doesn't matter," he admitted and explained, "Because when I was a young actor, I was rather hungry. I'd jump from job to job and f******* all that stuff.”

“But I don't want to take our kids out of school just because [a job] seems sexy at the time. Obviously stopping taking all the Class A drugs helped as well. I'm joking," Theo said to Anthony, who agreed.

However, Anthony expressed, "Now, as they get older and I'm working so much, it's a dangerous negotiation,” and established that he wanted his kids to know the realities of life but doesn’t want them to “struggle.”

