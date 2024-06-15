Rachel Leviss gives shut-up call to Ariana Madix after abusive remarks

'Scandoval' tore many lives; Rachel Leviss and Ariana Madix were among them. In the latest, the former hit out at the latter for her negative comments as their back-and-forth between them continued.



In the earlier Vanderpump season 11 reunion part three, the 38-year-old, in a conversation with ex-Tom Sandoval, slammed her former affair partner in a brutal manner.

"You also brought a ---- person into both of our lives in a very ------ up way. And this ***** has to talk about me all the ----- time. You did that."

A question in the context comes on the Rachel Goes Rogue asking the host why she had not used her podcast to respond to her.

"I don't need to talk about Ariana any more than I deem necessary to get my point across," the 29-year-old said.

She continued, "And, unfortunately, yes, Ariana's name has come out of my mouth and it is not to bash her in any way, it's to provide context to my experience and the story that I'm sharing with you guys."

In March 2023, Tom and Rachel's dating affair and its subsequent uncovering led to a firestorm what was came to known as 'Scandoval.'