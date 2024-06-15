Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour details revealed

A royal expert has disclosed Kate Middleton’s Trooping the Colour details after the Princess of Wales announced she will attend The King’s Birthday Parade on Saturday.



The details of Kate Middleton’s attendance has been revealed by royal expert Cameron Walker.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal expert said, “The Princess of Wales is expected to travel in a state carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis from Buckingham Palace, down the Mall, to HGP tomorrow.

“Catherine is then expected to appear on the balcony with her family to watch the RAF flypast at 1pm.”

Earlier, the future queen said, “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Kate Middleton also shared update on her cancer battle, saying: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”