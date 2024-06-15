 
Real reason why Kate Middleton is attending King Charles birthday celebrations exposed

Trooping the Colour, official birthday celebrations of King Charles, attendance will be Kate Middleton's first public appearance of the year

June 15, 2024

A royal expert has disclosed the real reason why Kate Middleton is attending King Charles official birthday celebrations today, Saturday amid her ongoing cancer battle.

Kate Middleton announced in a statement on Friday, “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Reacting to it, royal expert Richard Palmer commented, “I think she’s attending because it’s a big family occasion and family is important to her.”

He continued, “Just as with her announcement that she had cancer, I don’t think she was pressured into it by crackpots on social media. I don’t think she or the palace pay attention to fixated individuals.”

The Trooping the Colour attendance will be Kate Middleton’s first public appearance of the year.

The future queen further said, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

