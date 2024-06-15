Kate Middleton speaks to King Charles before announcement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly honored her father-in-law King Charles as she discussed with him before she issued statement over attending the Trooping the Colour.



King Charles is also said to be ‘delighted’ over Kate Middleton’s announcement after the monarch had reportedly requested her to attend the celebrations.

This has been disclosed by royal expert Richard Palmer.

Palmer tweeted, “The King is said to be delighted after Kate spoke to him to tell him she would be at his official birthday celebration.”

The royal expert also shared Buckingham Palace statement which reads: “His Majesty is delighted that the Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day.”

Earlier, there were claims Kate Middleton reportedly received a sweet request from King Charles to attend the Trooping the Colour as the Princess of Wales balcony appearance would ‘reinforce the strength of the monarchy’ moving forward.