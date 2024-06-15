Prince Andrew gets fresh warning over Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has been issued fresh strong warning over Royal Lodge as the Prince of York has refused to move out of the residence despite King Charles threat.



The latest warning has come from royal expert Gareth Russell.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Russell explained how the monarch can force Eugenie and Beatrice's father to vacate Royal Lodge.

The expert said: "Essentially, the system operates on the condition that the incumbents keep the lease based on the fact that they can maintain the property.

"If they can't financially afford to maintain a historic property, then they void the terms of the lease.

"So if Prince Andrew cannot afford the upkeep of Royal Lodge, then that would be how the King and the Crown Estates would have a legal justification for asking him to vacate the property."

King Charles has asked Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage, the former royal residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, a friend of Prince Andrew has claimed that the Duke of York has no intention of moving out of Royal Lodge.