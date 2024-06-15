Princess Kate exudes inner strength in new photo amid cancer recovery

Kate Middleton delighted fans after she has released a new photo and a statement announcing her first appearance since cancer diagnosis at the Trooping the Colour.



Praising the future Queen's "inner strength and resilience" in the photo, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams noted that the tilt of her head signals a return to more public appearances.

Speaking with GB News, the royal expert said, “I was fascinated by her pose. It’s the tilt of the head. It’s the way she is looking.”

“You see somebody who has a certain inner strength and resilience. That is so important,” Fitzwilliams added.

“I thought the letter was deeply moving. I felt her video message towards the end of March was the most sensitive and moving of its kind by a public figure in Britain.”

The Princess of Wales revealed her “treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” but she will be “attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family.”

She added that she hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."