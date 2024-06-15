 
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage

King Charles arrives at Trooping the Colour, shows resilience and courage amid cancer

June 15, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a grand entrance at Trooping the Colour as they arrived at the monarch's official birthday parade in a carriage.

The King showed resilience and courage as arrived at the event despite battling cancer at the age of 75 beside the Queen Consort.

Charles and Camilla rode in a horse-drawn carriage, even though the tradition calls for the monarch to ride on horseback.

The adjustment is said to be made due to Charles’ cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles would ride in a carriage as opposed to on horseback while he is undergoing cancer treatment.

After undergoing a surgery for an enlarged prostate in February, Charles was diagnosed with cancer and temporarily stepped back from public facing duties.

However, the Palace announced that the King would resume the royal duties in April. Since, he has traveled to France in June to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

