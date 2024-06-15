Kate Middleton peaks through Palace balcony, watches birthday parade with kids

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has left fans in awe as she watched King Charles' birthday parade on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The future Queen, who has been missing from public life for the past three months, has made an exception as all the Royal Family members join to watch Trooping the Colour.

Dressed in a navy blue outfit paired with the same colour hat, Kate has emerged on the balcony with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and her youngest son, Prince Louis.

This comes as Kate announced that she is looking forward to attend the parade amid her cancer treatment.

Turning to social media, the Princess of Wales noted: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."



She added: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," Kate noted.