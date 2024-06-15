Kate Middleton calms Prince Louis nerves on Buckingham Palace balcony: Photo

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, is spotted excited ahead of Trooping The Colour.

The Royal has joined his mother, Kate, and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they all observe the walkpast.

The Royal Family is celebrating King Charles' 76th birthday. Amid the celebrations, Prince Louis, 6, points out at the balcony with his mother.

The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, is seen crouched next to him as the Royals prepare to emerge with the King.

This comes as Kate announced that she is looking forward to attend the parade amid her cancer treatment.

Turning to social media, the Princess of Wales noted: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She added: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," Kate noted.

