 
Geo News

Kate Middleton calms Prince Louis nerves on Buckingham Palace balcony: Photo

Kate Middleton crouches next to Prince Louis ahead of balcony appearance on the Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Kate Middleton calms Prince Louis nerves on Buckingham Palace balcony: Photo

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, is spotted excited ahead of Trooping The Colour.

The Royal has joined his mother, Kate, and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they all observe the walkpast.

The Royal Family is celebrating King Charles' 76th birthday. Amid the celebrations, Prince Louis, 6, points out at the balcony with his mother.

The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, is seen crouched next to him as the Royals prepare to emerge with the King.

This comes as Kate announced that she is looking forward to attend the parade amid her cancer treatment.

Turning to social media, the Princess of Wales noted: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She added: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," Kate noted. 

Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color
‘Note of caution' issued as Kate Middleton makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis
‘Note of caution' issued as Kate Middleton makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton peaks through Palace balcony, watches birthday parade with kids
Kate Middleton peaks through Palace balcony, watches birthday parade with kids
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news video
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news
Kate Middleton ends the wait as she arrives at Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton ends the wait as she arrives at Trooping the Color
Prince Andrew gets fresh warning over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew gets fresh warning over Royal Lodge
Princess Kate exudes inner strength in new photo amid cancer recovery
Princess Kate exudes inner strength in new photo amid cancer recovery