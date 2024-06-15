‘Note of caution’ issued as Kate Middleton makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis

A ‘note of caution’ was issued by a royal commentator as Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, stepped out for the very first time to mark her attendance at Trooping the Colour since cancer diagnosis.



The Princess of Wales was seen arriving at the event alongside her husband Prince William and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at King Charles’ Birthday Parade.

However, a royal expert sent a warning to the Royal fans and well-wishers, telling them that Kate is not resuming Royal duties as she is returning to a full programme of public engagements.

“This is clearly very good news, this is very positive”, he told GB News. “We’re going to see the Princess on an official public engagement for the first time since Christmas Day last year.

“But a note of caution, this is not the princess returning to a full schedule of engagements,” he told the fans and well-wishers of the Princess.

“Kensington Palace always said when she was diagnosed with cancer that she may choose to attend public engagements as and when she feels up to it.

“She is expected to be riding in a carriage alongside her three children and watching the King’s Birthday Parade from the Wellington Office at Horseguards Parade.

“She will then appear on the balcony, this is clearly very good news.”