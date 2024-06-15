 
Geo News

‘Note of caution' issued as Kate Middleton makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton steps out first time since her cancer diagnosis with Prince William and kids

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

‘Note of caution’ issued as Kate Middleton makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis

A ‘note of caution’ was issued by a royal commentator as Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, stepped out for the very first time to mark her attendance at Trooping the Colour since cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales was seen arriving at the event alongside her husband Prince William and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at King Charles’ Birthday Parade.

However, a royal expert sent a warning to the Royal fans and well-wishers, telling them that Kate is not resuming Royal duties as she is returning to a full programme of public engagements.

“This is clearly very good news, this is very positive”, he told GB News. “We’re going to see the Princess on an official public engagement for the first time since Christmas Day last year.

“But a note of caution, this is not the princess returning to a full schedule of engagements,” he told the fans and well-wishers of the Princess.

“Kensington Palace always said when she was diagnosed with cancer that she may choose to attend public engagements as and when she feels up to it.

“She is expected to be riding in a carriage alongside her three children and watching the King’s Birthday Parade from the Wellington Office at Horseguards Parade.

“She will then appear on the balcony, this is clearly very good news.”

Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton calms Prince Louis nerves on Buckingham Palace balcony: Photo
Kate Middleton calms Prince Louis nerves on Buckingham Palace balcony: Photo
Kate Middleton peaks through Palace balcony, watches birthday parade with kids
Kate Middleton peaks through Palace balcony, watches birthday parade with kids
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news video
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news
Kate Middleton ends the wait as she arrives at Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton ends the wait as she arrives at Trooping the Color
Prince Andrew gets fresh warning over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew gets fresh warning over Royal Lodge
Princess Kate exudes inner strength in new photo amid cancer recovery
Princess Kate exudes inner strength in new photo amid cancer recovery