'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight

'No surprise' Meghan Markle would win Trooping the Colour spotlight: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have stolen the spotlight from the rest of the Royals if they were invited to Trooping the Colour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are at their home in California as the Royal Family celebrates King Charles’ birthday, would have created a havoc if they were on ground with the public.

Speaking about the alleged chaos, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "This year's Trooping the Colour which commemorates the King’s Birthday will be memorable as King Charles will be in a carriage as he courageously battles cancer.

"Harry and Meghan have not been invited. This is no surprise. You could argue they would not have accepted and also would not have expected an invitation as the royal rift is so deep. It has to be all about them if they accept."

"Had matters proceeded as anticipated, Harry and Meghan, as senior working royals, would have been prominent in the ceremony and the coverage is worldwide.

Meanwhile, speaking about Prince Harry’s feeling of left out, the expert says: "He would not be human if he did not have some regrets when he sees what he is missing, as he surely must. It is surely time he wore his Coronation Medal too."