Photo: Sean 'Diddy' Combs son Justin follows in father’s footsteps

Sean "Diddy" Combs’s son Justin has seemingly presented an unlikely gift his dad ahead of Father’s Day.

While the rapper has been facing serious abuse allegations, Justin "Diddy" Combs's son Justin has been hit with new allegations.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, the court documents of these allegations mention that Porsche Leasing LTD sued Justin and JDC Holdings Group for failing to pay for Bentley Bentayga V8, which Justin acquired on lease in January 2022.

After failing to make a payment due on December 20, 2023, Justin owes a sum of $172,601.43, which is the entire amount of the lease, as per Porsche Leasing’s agreement.

The filings also read as, “Therefore, there is now due, owing and unpaid from the Defendant the approximate sum of $172,601.43, plus additional charges pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Interest accrues from December 20, 2023, at the legal rate of 10% per annum, until paid in full.”

Speaking to the outlet, Jeffrey Lichtman, Justin’s attorney, reasoned, “Due to an address change, Justin did not receive his bill which resulted in unintentionally missed payments.”

“We are in touch with the creditor and the matter is being settled. The outstanding balance will be paid and the lawsuit will be dropped,” he claimed in conclusion.