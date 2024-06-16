 
Meghan Markle unveils two new products

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly not invited to Trooping the Colour for the second year in a row

June 16, 2024

Meghan Markle has unveiled two new products as part of her brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan and Prince Harry's close friend Nacho Figueras, who is Argentinian polo player, took to his social media on Saturday morning and disclosed the new products.

The Duchess has released a batch of raspberry jam and some dog biscuits, Nacho Figueras has revealed.

Meghan launched her new products just hours before the Trooping the Colour, also attended by Kate Middleton amid her cancer treatment.

Earlier, in April, Meghan sent 50 jars of strawberry jam to her high-profile friends, many of whom shared it on social media.

Now, it seems Meghan has added raspberry jam and dog biscuits to her list of products available from her brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that Meghan and Harry were not invited to Trooping the Colour for the second year in a row amid their rift with the royal family.

