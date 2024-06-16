 
Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares sweet photos of son

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014

June 16, 2024

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has released sweet photos of her son after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton returned to royal duty by attending Trooping the Colour.

Cressida and Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Taking to Instagram, Cressida shared photos and said “The boy and the horse… I’m not sure what these two were chatting about, but it looked important.”

Cressida and her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley got married in July 2020 and share a son together.

They welcomed son in 2022 and named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley.

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary last year in July.

Cressida shared her first social media post amid Kate Middleton’s return to public.

Kate Middleton attended Trooping the Colour, the official birthday of King Charles, amid her cancer treatment.

