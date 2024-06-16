Prince William wins King Charles heart on Father's Day

Prince William has won the heart of his father King Charles on Father’s Day, a day after Trooping the Colour.



The Prince of Wales is celebrating Father's Day with a touching photograph of King Charles.

To honour, his father King Charles, Prince William shared a throwback photo on social media that showed himself as a child, playing in the garden with his dad.

Prince William writes in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”

With the Father’s Day post, Prince William has seemingly won the heart of King Charles as the monarch also took to X, formerly Twitter handle and reposted the photo.

Commenting on the post, royal expert Richard Palmer said, “An authored message to the King on Father’s Day from Prince William. The photo, taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace on June 12, 1984, shows the two playing football.”

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s personal photographer Millie Pilkington has dubbed the pic a “sweet portrait” with wishing “Happy Father's Day to both.”