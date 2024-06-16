 
Geo News

Prince William wins King Charles heart on Father's Day

Prince William says “Happy Father’s Day, Pa"

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Prince William wins King Charles heart on Father's Day

Prince William has won the heart of his father King Charles on Father’s Day, a day after Trooping the Colour.

The Prince of Wales is celebrating Father's Day with a touching photograph of King Charles.

To honour, his father King Charles, Prince William shared a throwback photo on social media that showed himself as a child, playing in the garden with his dad.

Prince William writes in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”

With the Father’s Day post, Prince William has seemingly won the heart of King Charles as the monarch also took to X, formerly Twitter handle and reposted the photo.

Commenting on the post, royal expert Richard Palmer said, “An authored message to the King on Father’s Day from Prince William. The photo, taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace on June 12, 1984, shows the two playing football.”

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s personal photographer Millie Pilkington has dubbed the pic a “sweet portrait” with wishing “Happy Father's Day to both.”

Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop trying
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop trying
David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles celebrates Father's Day amid rift with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise
Kate Middleton kindling the fire of her own demise
King Charles' Trooping of Colour compared to a failed potluck party
King Charles' Trooping of Colour compared to a failed potluck party
Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares sweet photos of son
Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares sweet photos of son
Prince Harry's going mad because of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's going mad because of Meghan Markle
Buckingham Palace shares sweet moments as Kate Middleton attends Trooping the Colour
Buckingham Palace shares sweet moments as Kate Middleton attends Trooping the Colour