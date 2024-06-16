Kate Middleton tried THIS tactic to 'not upstage' King Charles on birthday

Kate Middleton ensured to steer clear of stealing King Charles' spotlight on his birthday.

The Princess of Wales, who made a glowing comeback to public life amid her cancer treatment, planned her return in a way it does not hamper His Majesty.

As reported by The Sun, body language expert Judi James said: "She made it clear in her written message that this is a step towards a return, not the start of it but even from the glimpses of her in the carriage her upright back and her signature smile showed a desire to show resilience and poise.



The expert said: "There was a hint of discretion or maybe a desire to not upstage in the way Kate’s hat brim was tilted to partially hide her face in the carriage but there were some turning to smile and some smiling conversations with her three children.

"Her wave to the crown involved closed rather than spread fingers and it was a quick, subtle movement of acknowledgement, again suggesting a desire to avoid stealing the attention on the celebration of the King’s birthday," Judi added.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer back in February. The future Queen is currently undergoing chemotherapy and has revealed to have made progress.