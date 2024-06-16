 
'House of The Dragon' actress reveals 'complicated feelings' towards casting

'House of The Dragon' star raised questions against the show's casting decisions

June 16, 2024

The highly anticipated season 2 of House of the Dragon is now available for streaming on HBO, but Olivia Cooke reportedly thinks that she was not the right choice to play the Green Queen. 

During a confessional with The Times, Olivia was asked about her views on the show’s casting to which, she admitted, “I have complicated feelings towards it.”

She then pointed out the show’s decision to cast her as Alicent Hightower when the original character was much older than she is.

“If they can create dragons, they could have made me look younger — and then older,” the 30-year-old explained.

Olivia went on to explain, “Or maybe they should have cast actors in their forties? It’s happened now, and I’m grateful for the role, but I’ve just turned 30, and I’m playing a grandma.”

Conclusively, she remarked, “There is a real reticence to see women age on screen. A real reticence.”

This comes after Eve Best, who portrays Rhaenys Targaryen, advised her role to embrace her vulnerability.

During an interview with CFBR, she said, “What I want to say to Rhaenys is show your vulnerability.”

The 52-year-old acting sensation also added, “She’s so indomitable and strong, and she’s so good at keeping her cool that actually she never lets [Corlys] know to what extent she’s hurting.”

