 
Geo News

David Beckham all hearts for kids and dad on Father's Day

David Beckham is the father to four kids with wife Victoria Beckham

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Photo: David Beckham all hearts for kids and dad on Father's Day

David Beckham recently tributed his four children as the “biggest achievement in life.”

While many children write tributes to their fathers on Father’s Day, the former captain of England football team decided to change the narrative and instead penned a sweet Father’s Day note to his kids.

Taking to Instagram, the co-owner of Inter Miami FC penned, “My biggest achievement in life are my children.”

For those unversed, David Beckham and Victoria share four children, sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper Beckham.

He then expressed gratitude to his wife Victoria Beckham, who is the former Spice Girls member, for blessing him with an amazing brood of four.

“Thank you @victoriabeckham for giving me these incredible people to love,” he added.

“Always remember how much Dad loves you all xxxx,” the doting father reminded his children and also wished his own father David Edward Alan “Ted” Beckham.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad have an amazing day x love you @tedbeckhamdavid x,” he wrote.

This tribute came along a slideshow of throwback captures. In one ot these clicks, the David Beckham family could be seen posing for the camera while another showcased David fixing his dad’s tie. 

'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office on opening day
'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office on opening day
Kim Kardashian gives fans a peek into North's 11th birthday bash
Kim Kardashian gives fans a peek into North's 11th birthday bash
Taylor Swift reflects on Liverpool 'dreamy memories' amid Joe Alwyn remarks
Taylor Swift reflects on Liverpool 'dreamy memories' amid Joe Alwyn remarks
Jennifer Garner reunites with Ben Affleck amidst J Lo marriage troubles?
Jennifer Garner reunites with Ben Affleck amidst J Lo marriage troubles?
Billy Crystal recalls Robert De Niro asking for critique over 'Analyze This' performance
Billy Crystal recalls Robert De Niro asking for critique over 'Analyze This' performance
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz lament tragic loss
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz lament tragic loss
Miley Cyrus enjoys 'normal and calm' life with beau Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus enjoys 'normal and calm' life with beau Maxx Morando
'House of The Dragon' star teases 'severe bond testing' in season 2
'House of The Dragon' star teases 'severe bond testing' in season 2
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade details how marriage makes her feel 'mature'
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade details how marriage makes her feel 'mature'
Hailey Bieber marks major milestone amid pregnancy
Hailey Bieber marks major milestone amid pregnancy
Everything to know about Virgin River season 6 with expected release date
Everything to know about Virgin River season 6 with expected release date
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez have another sneaky meetup amid marital woes
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez have another sneaky meetup amid marital woes