Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is scheduled to debut in North America on June 27, 2025, and will release internationally on June 25.

This marks a significant collaboration between Apple and Warner Bros., ensuring a wide theatrical release with a minimum 30-day run, a strategy previously used with hits like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon.

The film, produced by racing legend Lewis Hamilton, features an ensemble cast including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, the movie stars Pitt as a retired driver who makes a comeback to Formula 1, partnering with Idris’s character at the fictional team APXGP.

The production involves ten real Formula 1 teams, with some scenes shot during actual F1 races, adding authenticity to the high-octane story.

Kosinski, alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer, reunites with his Top Gun: Maverick team for this upcoming project.