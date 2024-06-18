 
Geo News

Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025

Brad Pitt and racing Legend Lewis Hamilton team up for 2025 Formula One movie

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

Brad Pitt's Formula One movie to hit theatres in summer 2025

Brad Pitt's Formula One movie is announced to be release in summer 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is scheduled to debut in North America on June 27, 2025, and will release internationally on June 25.

This marks a significant collaboration between Apple and Warner Bros., ensuring a wide theatrical release with a minimum 30-day run, a strategy previously used with hits like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon.

The film, produced by racing legend Lewis Hamilton, features an ensemble cast including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, the movie stars Pitt as a retired driver who makes a comeback to Formula 1, partnering with Idris’s character at the fictional team APXGP.

The production involves ten real Formula 1 teams, with some scenes shot during actual F1 races, adding authenticity to the high-octane story.

Kosinski, alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer, reunites with his Top Gun: Maverick team for this upcoming project.

‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'
Celine Dion aims to help people with documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'
King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?
King Charles had plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Trooping the Colour?
Internet reacts to Ian Mckellen falling off stage during London show
Internet reacts to Ian Mckellen falling off stage during London show
Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her
Ariana Grande liking for serial killers stirs trouble for her
Tom Brady divorce proves good for Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady divorce proves good for Gisele Bündchen
Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift is 'reason' why she stayed in music
Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift is 'reason' why she stayed in music
Idina Menzel goes 'off-script' to root for Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Tony Awards
Idina Menzel goes 'off-script' to root for Cynthia Erivo at 2024 Tony Awards
Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions
Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'