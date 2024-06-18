Kim Kardashian urges fans to 'must see' Celine Dion's documentary

Kim Kardashian attended the premiere of Celine Dion's documentary I Am: Celine Dion on Monday.

Dion, who announced her diagnosis of Stiff-person syndrome in December 2022, is set to release a documentary which which documents her battle with rare-neurological illness on June 25, 2024.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kim shared glimpses from the premiere of the documentary and showed her support to Dion.

The SKIMS founder urged everyone to 'must see' the documentary and praised the My Heart Will Go On singer.

She wrote, "everyone must see this documentary. Ugh it breaks my heart seeing her like this. We all cried. We all had such joy seeing her sing. Always praying for you @celinedion"

The Kardashian-Jenner star also reflected on one heartfelt moment from the documentary which reminded her of one of Dion's performance.

Kim Kardashian reflects on sweet moment from Celine Dion's documentary

"During the doc she talks about her closet and archive and I said this gold suit she was talking about looks familiar and OMG its the suit I saw her perform in Vegas in!" Kim added alongside a throwback photo with the iconic singer.

At the premiere of the documentary, Dion expressed her desire to raise awareness and help people through I Am: Celine Dion.

She said, "A lot of people in the world are suffering or alone are wondering, and I hope that this documentary gives an opportunity to people, first of all, to let them know that I am here as a mother as an artist, as a woman as an ambassador in a way of I want to help people."