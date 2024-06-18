Prince William to break years-old royal tradition with major move

Prince William is set to break years-old traditions once he takes over the monarchy from his father King Charles, claimed a royal expert.



Speaking with GB News, royal expert and commentator, Angela Levin said that the Royal family would undergo significant changes under the reign of William.

She said that he will not let his son, Prince George, second in line to the British throne, take on the role in army if he does not want to.

During a discussion, Levin was asked if George will take on a role in the armed forces, as monarchs are expected to serve in the military.

“This is very interesting because Prince William doesn’t necessarily want George to do that,” the expert responded. “He doesn’t feel it’s necessary.”

“It’s such a stamp on the Royal Family. They’re the head of the army, so what would they do without that? I find it very difficult.”

Levin also noted that the Prince of Wales is not as religious as his father, hinting at other radical changes in the monarchy once William becomes the King.

“He’s not religious. He does go once or twice a year,” she said. “But he doesn’t have the same passion that Charles does. I think it could be a very changed Royal Family.”