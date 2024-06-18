Prince Harry follows in mom Princess Diana’s footsteps by criticizing Royal family

Prince Harry seems to be following in his mom Princess Diana’s footsteps by continuing to criticize the Royal family, claimed royal expert.



Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn pointed out how the Duke of Sussex is repeating history by continuing his public feud with the Royal Family.

"Harry’s comment in Spare that he 'wants peace' with the royal family for the sake of his mother is undoubtedly heartfelt, but in being so focused on Diana, Harry is actually allowing history to repeat itself,” he said.

Quinn noted how Harry is neglecting his own path to reconciliation by focusing on his mother's legacy and battles.

"Diana famously fell out with 'the firm' as she called it and spent much of her adult life criticising an institution she felt had let her down,” he said. “Harry has taken on his mother‘s mantle by carrying on exactly the same kind of criticism."

"He hates that he feels he has to do this and he would like to be close again to his father King Charles and his brother Prince William, but like his mother he’s locked into a battle that has become an obsession for him."