Taylor Swift inspires BBC Wales weather forecast ahead of Cardiff show

Taylor Swift inspired a special weather forecast ahead of her sold-out Eras Tour show in Cardiff.

Swift, who recently kicked off her tour with three sold-out shows in Scotland, has been adjusting to the UK's chilly weather.

However, according to weather forecast by BBC Wales presenter Sabrina Lee, warmer conditions are predicted for her Cardiff performance on Tuesday.

Lee delivered a fun, Taylor Swift-themed weather update while wearing a hot pink sequinned dress and glittery makeup.

Forcaster Lee creatively renamed the UK's major cities after some of Swift's songs and assured fans there would be "no Midnight Rain," but reminded them to "bring a Cardigan."

The BBC Wales official Instagram handle shared a video along with the caption, "Our Wildest Dreams have come true, Taylor Swift is back in Cardiff tomorrow night! BBC Wales weather presenter and Swiftie superfan Sabrina Lee takes us through the forecast for Tuesday."

The Blank Space crooner has been performing across the UK, including a recent show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, where she expressed her excitement and gratitude to the fans.