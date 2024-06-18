Photo: Brad Pitt's much anticipated F1 movie gets release date

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton’s new Formula One movie will hit the theatres soon.

As per the findings of Variety, the eagerly awaited sports flick of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith alum will hit release internationally next year on 25th June 2025.

The production of the movie began in two years in 2023, and at that time Brad’s co-star Lewis Hamilton dished, “I have such high hopes for it."

He also added, "I know we're going to make the best racing movie that's ever existed, both visually, and we're going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans," per Business Insider.

The confirmed cast for this movie includes several big names like, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Samson Kayo, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies, other than mega-stars Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton.

The movie, which is being branded as “a landmark for the sport and cinema,” will be released under the umbrella of Apple Original Films but does not have an official name yet.