Justin Timberlake arrested in Hamptons during tour

Justin Timberlake, who is the pop singing sensation, was arrested on 17th June

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

Photo: Justin Timberlake arrested in Hamptons during tour

Justin Timberlake has reportedly been arrested during his tour.

As per the report of ABC News, the singing sensation is due in court on 25th June, after being arrested for a drunk driving incident in Sag Harbor, New York on 17th June’s night.

This comes after Justin wrote a sweet Father’s Day wish for his kids Silas and Phineas with wife Jessica Biel.

Taking to his Instagram, Justin penned, "My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy."

"I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose," he gushed.

The doting father continued, "Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open."

Concluded this note, he gave a tribute to all the fathers and remarked, "Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!"

