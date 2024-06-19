Kylie Jenner reveals her unusual daily office rituals

Kylie Jenner revealed her office routine in a recent interview.



The 26-year-old makeup mogul talked about her new clothing line and office routine during the latest interview with People magazine published on June 18.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics said, "I love beauty and fashion. I have always had a special place in my heart for design, and an appreciation of the artistry behind the brands that I love."

Kylie first stepped into the entrepreneurial world in 2015 and became a billionaire at the age of 19.

Afterwards she launded different products including her own skincare line and more recently she came up with her own clothing brand.

"I want to see who’s doing cool things and specializes in a specific look," she added.

The mother of two unveiled her day in the office, "A day at the office usually includes meetings with the design team, mood board creations, drop calendar planning, looking at sketches and fabrics, working on shoot creative and campaigns.”

And then fit testing pieces from upcoming drops," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie is also a mother of two children, a 6-year-old daughter Stormi, and a two-year-old son Aire whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.