Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares heartwarming offscreen reunions with Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Jesse Tyler Ferguson completed his duties as a father not only on screen to his TV daughter but also in real life.



On Tuesday, June 18 Ferguson invited his onscreen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons on his podcast, Dinner's on Me, and talked about their meet-ups years after end of Modern Family.

The 48-year-old actor revealed that he has attended Anderson-Emmons school plays.

He said during the podcast, "I love that Aubrey's mom, Amy, always makes sure that I know when her school plays are so that I can attend them if I'm in town."

"I've gone to see two of your plays. I saw The Burn and Theory of Relativity," he added.

"I always wanna say Theory of Everything because that's a movie," Anderson-Emmons corrected the second play’s title.

"Theory of Relativity — Julie [Bowen] and I both came to that one. And, yeah, I mean, first of all, Aubrey, you're so great," he applauded adding, "We were all blown away. That song you have in Theory of Relativity was so moving. It was just incredible."

"Thank you," Anderson-Emmons said, before revealing, "I was really nervous for you to come."

"I'm sure," Ferguson agreed while admitting that he himself got nervous when someone he knew was sitting in the audience.

While pointing out Ferguson’s 2022 win for Broadway's Take Me Out revival, she said, "No, because I was like, 'Oh my God, ain't no way Jesse's gonna be here, and he's literally won a Tony.'”

She continued saying that it was "so scary" as Ferguson is "so accomplished when it comes to theater."