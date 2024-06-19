 
Eddie Murphy talks about his ideal day as a father of 10 kids

The comedian is a father to 10 kids with the eldest one being 34 years old while the youngest one is 5 years old

June 19, 2024

Eddie Murphy opened up about his life as a dad to 10 children.

On Tuesday, June 18 the 63-year-old comedian appeared on the Today Show for the promotion of his upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and talked about his family life.

The actor whose 10 children ranging from mid-30 to a 5-year-old toddler, revealed that his Father’s Day was “Like any other normal Father’s Day for anyone. My kids coming around.”

The show host, Al Roker asked Murphy about his ‘ideal day' when he is not working, by saying, “I remember talking to you once and you said your ideal day for you when you’re not working is that you’re home and your kids are within earshot.”

Murphy replied, “Yeah. That means I’m in a nice quiet controlled space, I have a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, and they make a lot of noise. You need a little space.”

Moreover, Roker inquired if his little ones are aware of his fame, he asked, “Do the young ones know the cultural icon that dad is?”

“Not at all,” Murphy said, adding, “And the other ones don’t care.”

