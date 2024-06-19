Kevin Costner slams rumors about his relationship with Jewel

Kevin Costner broke his silence over speculation about his relationship with Jewel.



On Tuesday, June 18 the 69-year-old actor appeared in an interview with Howard Stern and said that he and the 50-year-old singer are only friends.

The Yellowstone actor denied every rumor when Stern asked him if he was in love while mentioning the rumors he has ‘heard rumors’.

“No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever," Costner declared.

He noted that he did not want to let these speculations ruin his friendship with Jewel, he said, "She's special, and I don't want, I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have. She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with.”

Stern inquired the reason behind this false information saying to Costner, “How does that s*** start? Kevin, how does that work.”

The country star revealed that he and Jewel coincidently went to the same island, “We were down at Branson's Island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation. And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and so I finally did.”

He said that the rumor was "(he)went down on a private plane with her" and "went back on a private plane (with her).” but in reality there were ‘nine people’.

Costner continued to say, “I don't want the press to ruin this for us, because … I've had conversations with her, text wise, and she's so smart, and she's been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship.”