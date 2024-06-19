 
Eddie Murphy talks comeback plans despite not being ‘as agile' anymore

Eddie Murphy has just broken down his plans for stunts in his future films

June 19, 2024

Actor Eddie Murphy has just weighed in on his plans for future stunts amid a reprising of Axel Foley, who is known as the Beverly Hills Cop.

For those unversed, the original movie was made back in 1984, when Eddie was 21, as compared to now when he is 63.

While addressing his plans for the stunt heavy scenes this time around he admitted, “Now, I would rather not do any stunts.”

“We were shooting something and the director said, ‘I want you to come out of this place and run down those steps.’ After we shot and he’s like, ‘Can you come down with more urgency? Faster?’ And I was like, ‘No’! '"

“I was like, 'I'm not doing anything action. Don’t call me unless you offer me the same kind of s*** you would offer Morgan Freeman.”

It is pertinent to mention that Eddie has enjoyed massive success for his role of Axel all throughout his life, and per the actor himself, “Axel is an everyman. He's not a superhero or a super-cop, he's the everyman that rises to the occasion. I think that's why people like it. And more than anything, he's funny.”

