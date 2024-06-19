 
Justin Timberlake's past with drug use exposed: Source

Justin Timberlake's long standing issues and 'fair share of drugs' comes to light

June 19, 2024

There have been a number of occasions in the past where Justin Timberlake addressed his personal struggles with alcohol.

According to Today, it most recently happened while he was speaking to British magazine Observer Music Monthly in 2006.

At the time he admitted, “I’ve done way too many drugs already. I’ve already inhaled and I’ve already … who knows?”

“I’m just like everyone else, I get completely plastered, I’ve done my fair share of drugs and I’ve been caught places with my pants down,” he also added.

However, “It’s just I make sure there are no cameras around,” when that’s happening.

For those unversed, the singer recently had a run in with the law where he was stopped by police over a traffic violation, but ultimately taken in for a DWI.

This happened while he was heading home from dinner in Long Island “with a bunch of friends.”

Per a report by Page Six, the actor “pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation.”

All this while and insider notes, “His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go’.”

The outlet also reported that the officer who took him in, “was so young that he didn’t even know” who he was and “He didn’t recognize him or his name,” either.

