Inside Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando's 'incredibly happy' relationship

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando started dating in December 2021

June 19, 2024

Miley Cyrus is reportedly "incredibly happy" in her relationship with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

An insider told People that the 31-year-old singer's life with her drummer boyfriend is “very normal and calm.”

This insight comes after the lovebirds were spotted enjoying a date night at Jinpachi in West Hollywood, California on June 10.

"[They] were really cute," another source told the outlet of Miley and Maxx during their dinner outing.

"They were also friendly with everyone around them, talking to strangers about how good the food was and how it's one of their fave spots. She's just cool all around,” revealed the insider.

For those unversed, the Angles Like You hitmaker and Maxx began dating in December 2021.

“Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious,” the tipster told the publication at that time.

“Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her," the confidant added.

