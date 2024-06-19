 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sweet vow for future of Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "hated having separate parents who weren't on good terms"

June 19, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a sweet pledge for the future of their kids Archie and Lilibet as the royal couple do not want to "repeat the same mistake" their parents made.

The insider told an outlet, per the Daily Express UK, Meghan and Harry have vowed that 'divorce is not an option', especially when they have such young children and they are responsible for shaping their lives.

The Duke and Duchess would never want to put Archie and Lilibet through any of that and “they want them to have as idyllic and innocent childhood as possible."

The insider further claimed Meghan and Harry "hated having separate parents who weren't on good terms" as they felt they were pulled in different directions.

The California-based royals do not want to "repeat the same mistake" their parents made with important vow to one another about their marriage.

The fresh claims came after Harry and Meghan were hit with a series of divorce rumors last year.

Recently, a friend of Meghan Markle also claimed “They look very much in love and were very happy, so that’s the most important thing.”

