Prince Edward, Princess Sophie celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Buckingham Palace has released a sweet new photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to mark their 25th wedding anniversary, today Wednesday.



The intimate portrait was taken in the gardens of Bagshot Park (their home) earlier this month, according to royal expert Cameron Walker.

The picture shows Prince Edward, 60, dressed casually, wraps his arms lovingly around his wife Princess Sophie.

The photo was taken by photographer Chris Jelf on June 10.

Prince Edward and Sophie tied the knot in a simple ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on June 19, 1999.

The royal couple have two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and 16-year-old James, Earl of Wessex.

They have become increasingly visible in recent years, particularly following Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer diagnosis, as they stepped up to help undertake royal duties.