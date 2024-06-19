 
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Prince Andrew remarriage rumors

June 19, 2024

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence on rumors of a second Royal wedding with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Sarah, the Duchess of York, never left her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s home, the Royal Lodge, after their divorce in 1996.

The couple were married in 1986 and share two daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34. Living together after divorce and Sarah’s commitment to support the Prince has led to rumors that the two may get hitched again.

However, the Duchess has denied the rumors. When asked by Belle magazine about the rumors, she replied: "I get asked that all the time. We are very happy as we are now, thank you!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Fergie talked about how her life changed when she became a duchess.

"My life changed forever on 23 July 1986 when I married into the royal family,” she remarked. “Of course, being in the public eye constantly brings challenges, but also great privileges. I hope I have used whatever platform I have to bring about some good, particularly in terms of my charity work."

