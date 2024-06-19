 
Kate Middleton is drowning on the inside and struggling to float

Experts fear Kate Middleton is struggling massively to stay afloat and is drowning on the inside

June 19, 2024

Kate Middleton is reportedly struggling to stay afloat underneath the surface.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl issued this warning regarding the Princess of Wales.

Insight into all of this has been brought to light during the expert’s interview with Entertainment Tonight.

During that chat Ms Nicholl said, “The princess has this sort of swanlike quality about her — she’s sort of gliding on the surface — but beneath the water, I think often she’s paddling quite franticall.”

“I can only imagine that a huge amount of preparation and time and effort and energy will have gone into Saturday’s appearance,” Ms Nicholl also added.

“She was on her feet for a long period of time. There was a moment where she was watching the parade . . . and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted.”

“That’s just a bit of an acknowledgement that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment,” the expert also noted before signing off.

For those unversed, this is Kate’s first time returning to public duties since she announced her battle against cancer back in the early months of 2024.

