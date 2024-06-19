Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's failure to see ‘eye to eye' leads to dreaded scenario

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be at the lowest point of their marriage, per insiders

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are looking into divorce as an option amid their marital troubles, per an insider.

According to the tipster, Ben and J.Lo aren’t on the same page in their marriage, but the Atlas actress is trying her best to reconcile and avoid another divorce.

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” a mole told Us Weekly.

Another source added, “Jennifer has been trying for months to make it work and is pushing to fix things.”

A third source said the On The Floor hitmaker is trying to figure out what to do next after cancelling her This Is Me … Now Tour.

“It has been really hard for her and she is trying to figure out her next act,” they said.

The Deep Water actor reunited with his wife for his eldest child Violet’s high school graduation in May, but that did little to quash the rumors around their marriage.

Insiders previously revealed that Ben, 51, moved out of their Los Angeles mansion “several weeks earlier.”

Now, the mansion is up for sale, which added fuel to the rumors of a divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.