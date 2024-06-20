‘Bridgerton' cast breaks the internet with Beyoncé dance video: Watch

‘Bridgerton’ cast is warming fan hearts with their latest dancing shenanigans.

The hit Netflix series, that is based on an 1800 England, has released its season 3.

While the show is making rounds on the internet, a cast member has shared an adorable dancing video with her co-stars.

Emma Naomi has turned to her Instagram as Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) shakes a leg alongside Caleb Obediah (Lord Cho).



She captions the post: “Yes Eloise" before shouting out "Dance Master Lord Cho" for his moves.



Fans were quick to shower love on the clip, praising the cast members’ dancing skills.

“This video loves rent free on our hearts.”

Another added: ELOISE!!AHHH!! YAAS QUEEN!!”

'Bridgerton' season 3 is now available on Netflix.