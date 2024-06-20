 
Geo News

‘Bridgerton' cast breaks the internet with Beyoncé dance video: Watch

‘Bridgerton’ cast breaks into a dance on a hit Beyoncé song

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

‘Bridgerton’ cast is warming fan hearts with their latest dancing shenanigans.

The hit Netflix series, that is based on an 1800 England, has released its season 3.

While the show is making rounds on the internet, a cast member has shared an adorable dancing video with her co-stars.

Emma Naomi has turned to her Instagram as Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) shakes a leg alongside Caleb Obediah (Lord Cho). 

She captions the post: “Yes Eloise" before shouting out "Dance Master Lord Cho" for his moves.

Fans were quick to shower love on the clip, praising the cast members’ dancing skills.

“This video loves rent free on our hearts.”

Another added: ELOISE!!AHHH!! YAAS QUEEN!!”

'Bridgerton' season 3 is now available on Netflix.

Firerose slams Billy Ray Cyrus for filing divorce a day before surgery
Firerose slams Billy Ray Cyrus for filing divorce a day before surgery
'Obsessed' Prince Harry ‘hunting' to be closer to King Charles
'Obsessed' Prince Harry ‘hunting' to be closer to King Charles
King Charles has left Prince Harry on his own after unforgivable move
King Charles has left Prince Harry on his own after unforgivable move
King Charles demanding 'cast-iron guarantees' to forgive Prince Harry
King Charles demanding 'cast-iron guarantees' to forgive Prince Harry
Prince Harry growing desperate for any word on Kate Middleton
Prince Harry growing desperate for any word on Kate Middleton
King Charles 'private' visit to Archie, Lilibet in America unveiled?
King Charles 'private' visit to Archie, Lilibet in America unveiled?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's failure to see ‘eye to eye' leads to dreaded scenario
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's failure to see ‘eye to eye' leads to dreaded scenario
Kate Middleton is drowning on the inside and struggling to float
Kate Middleton is drowning on the inside and struggling to float
Queen Camilla's role in King Charles, Prince Harry's continued estrangement: Report
Queen Camilla's role in King Charles, Prince Harry's continued estrangement: Report
Kate Middleton changing around her life for cancer treatment
Kate Middleton changing around her life for cancer treatment
Inside Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando's 'incredibly happy' relationship
Inside Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando's 'incredibly happy' relationship
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Prince Andrew remarriage rumors
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Prince Andrew remarriage rumors