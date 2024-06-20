Matt Damon leaves Ben Affleck alone amid traumatic split from Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon has vowed to not get involved in his childhood pal Ben Affleck’s ongoing divorce drama with Jennifer Lopez, an insider has revealed.



The Oppenheimer star and his wife has started spending most of his time with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as they are a lot less troubled compared with Affleck and JLo.

Speaking of their friendship dynamics, a source told In Touch Weekly that Damon still considers Affleck his best pal, but has no choice but to leave him alone to deal with Lopez’s alleged divorce.

The insider said that Damon and Barroso prefer spending time with Blunt and Krasinski because “of the way Lopez conducts herself” claiming “she’s a very hard person to let your guard down around, whereas John and Emily are the definition of easygoing.”

They went on to add that the Gone Girl star and Damon “will always be friends and business partners, but when it comes to blowing off steam and just having a chilled-out time together, Matt can’t get enough of Emily and John.”

“They all have their own 10-plus years of friendship to back that up,” the insider added. “Matt and Ben are planning to make another movie together in the near future and that’s taking up most of their time, but he’s under no obligation to be part of Ben’s personal pity party over whatever problems he’s having with Jennifer or his kids.”

“Ben has to deal with that stuff himself, and that’s always been Matt and Lucy’s position, even during the best of times.”