Kim Kardashian desperate to free Bianca Censori from Kanye West’s ‘evil clutches’

Kim Kardashian is planning a ‘coup’ against ex-husband Kanye West to save his new wife Bianca Censori from his ‘creepy, controlling, dark world.’



According to In Touch Weekly, The Kardashians star wants to help the Yeezy architect to get away from the controversial rapper and for that she has planned something big.

A source with inside information has revealed that Kim plans to feature Bianca in her reality TV show and claims that she has no ulterior motives behind it.

“Kim has been biding her time and waiting for the right moment to reach out to Bianca, which is pretty difficult because Kanye’s controlling her 24/7 and he will obviously flip out when she does actually make a move,” the insider said.

“But Kim and Kris [Jenner] are both in agreement that it’s just a matter of time before Bianca decides to get away and they want to be there for her and provide a soft landing when she does,” they added.

The source went on to add that Kim and Kris would “love to work her into [their reality show],” adding that the ladies claim they are not doing it for the ratings.

“It would be the ultimate coup against Kanye and they’d both get a big thrill out of that, but more importantly it would send ratings through the roof,” they shared.

“They both insist it’s not just about the ratings, that they feel sorry for Bianca and would worry she’s trapped in Kanye’s creepy, controlling, dark world.

“But everyone knows these two are the ultimate schemers, they play life like it’s a game of chess. They’re at war with Kanye so every move they make is about winning.

“This would provoke him and send him over the edge and as much as they cry the blues when that happens they always benefit from it because they get a whole lot of attention from it and so does their show.”