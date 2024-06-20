 
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs

Prince Harry is throwing himself at the king’s feet to beg for crumbs from the royal table

June 20, 2024

Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to never find any kind of peace in their lives should they not stop cashing in on their royal titles.

Royal author and expert Christopher Andersen issued his sentiments about the couple while speaking to Fox News Digital.

During that conversation he warned against expecting any kind of peace and added, “Harry and Meghan have drifted so far out to sea as far as King Charles III and Prince William are concerned.”

Hence, as of right now, “There is really no foreseeable way in which they’ll ever be welcomed back.”

“Even if Harry was to throw himself at the king’s feet and beg for forgiveness – which Harry is not about to do – the best he could hope for would be crumbs from the royal table, and the sort of grudging acceptance that is currently being afforded to Harry’s disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew,” the expert also added before signing off.

