 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs' on Kate Middleton recovery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approached Kate Middleton amid her cancer recovery, source

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs’ on Kate Middleton recovery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping tabs on Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery as they are desperate to get in touch with the Princess of Wales.

According to Closer Magazine, the Sussexes are desperate to heal feud with Kate Middleton and were very ‘happy’ after it was revealed that she’d be making a public comeback at Trooping the Colour.

“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but sadly it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” the insider revealed.

They added, “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”

The source further revealed that Sussexes have jointly reached out to send well wishes to Kate. However, “they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response.”

But the insider noted that nothing has stopped Harry and Meghan from “trying to connect.”

Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move
Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move
Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'
Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'
Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior' by ending Kate Middleton rift
Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior' by ending Kate Middleton rift
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Princess Diana 'smooching demaned' to star in Kevin Costner movie unearthed
Princess Diana 'smooching demaned' to star in Kevin Costner movie unearthed
King Charles faces major hurdle in vising Archie and Lilibet in US
King Charles faces major hurdle in vising Archie and Lilibet in US
Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces
Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton
Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton