Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs’ on Kate Middleton recovery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping tabs on Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery as they are desperate to get in touch with the Princess of Wales.



According to Closer Magazine, the Sussexes are desperate to heal feud with Kate Middleton and were very ‘happy’ after it was revealed that she’d be making a public comeback at Trooping the Colour.

“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but sadly it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” the insider revealed.

They added, “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”

The source further revealed that Sussexes have jointly reached out to send well wishes to Kate. However, “they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response.”

But the insider noted that nothing has stopped Harry and Meghan from “trying to connect.”