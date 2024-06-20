Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert

Meghan Markle is seemingly ticked off over Victoria Beckham wealth.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now lives in the US alongside husband Prince Harry, is irritated the Spice Girl ranks higher than her in status and popularity.

Claiming on Meghan's feeling is author Tom Bower, who believes the Duchess has beef with Victoria.

He writes in book, 'The House of Beckham': "In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order."

He continued: "She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess."

This comes as expert Jennie Bond has called out Meghan for having a deluded idea of fame

She noted: "Firstly, they have a very grandiose and deluded idea of their status on the world stage. And, secondly, they are impervious to the sensitivities of the situation they have created by stepping back as working Royals and then firing volleys of allegations at the royal family from their Californian haven."

