 
Geo News

Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior' by ending Kate Middleton rift

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry contacted Kate Middleton to end Royal rift, sources

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior’ by ending Kate Middleton rift

Meghan Markle is aiming to come across as the ‘royal savior’ by ending rift with Kate Middleton and Prince William, an insider has revealed.

As per a recent report by Closer Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex reached out to the Princess of Wales to express her good wishes to her as she battles cancer.

A source privy to the publication claimed that the former Suits star is really worried about Kate and wants to use this chance to end their years-long rift.

They said Meghan appears ‘desperate’ as she has ulterior motives as well. “Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them — appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good.”

“And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate — she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her,” they added.

“Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake. She’s ready to let the anger and bitterness go.”

Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move
Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move
Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'
Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs' on Kate Middleton recovery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs' on Kate Middleton recovery
Princess Diana 'smooching demaned' to star in Kevin Costner movie unearthed
Princess Diana 'smooching demaned' to star in Kevin Costner movie unearthed
King Charles faces major hurdle in vising Archie and Lilibet in US
King Charles faces major hurdle in vising Archie and Lilibet in US
Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces
Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton
Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton