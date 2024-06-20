Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior’ by ending Kate Middleton rift

Meghan Markle is aiming to come across as the ‘royal savior’ by ending rift with Kate Middleton and Prince William, an insider has revealed.

As per a recent report by Closer Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex reached out to the Princess of Wales to express her good wishes to her as she battles cancer.

A source privy to the publication claimed that the former Suits star is really worried about Kate and wants to use this chance to end their years-long rift.

They said Meghan appears ‘desperate’ as she has ulterior motives as well. “Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them — appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good.”

“And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate — she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her,” they added.

“Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake. She’s ready to let the anger and bitterness go.”