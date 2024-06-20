 
Geo News

T.J. Holmes insists there might be more to Justin Timberlake DWI story

Television personality T.J. Holmes shares his thoughts as Justin Timberlake comes under fire for DUI incident

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

T.J. Holmes hints there might be more to Justin Timberlake DUI story

T.J. Holmes is among the recent celebrities to speak up following singer Justin Timberlake's arrest for drivign under influence (DUI).

Television personality T.J. Holmes shared his two cents on the matter during Wednesday’s episode of his and Amy Robach’s Amy and T.J. podcast.

“I know this dude’s kids have to see that and endure that,” Holmes, 51, said on the podcast, adding. “He’s a superstar, but he’s a dad.”

Timberlake, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with wife Jessica Biel, was arrested Sag Harbor, NY, on Tuesday morning after speeding through a stop sign and refusing a breathalyser test.

The Better Place singer claimed he’d only had one martini while hanging at a hotel with friends, to which he was taken into police custody and summoned in court the same day. However, Timberlake, 43, was later released without bail.

Reflecting on Timberlake's experience, the former GMA3 co-host went on to vouch for the father of two, iterating that the accused is also 'a nephew … [and] a son.'

He pointed out, “I’m looking at a human being in a human experience that really sucks for him.”

Holmes affirmed that he was 'not defending anybody' as he further shred his stance on Timberlake's arrest for the 'mistake that he made.'

“There is a human side always to these stories. [The social media] part sucks. As big as this star is, you know what the day is about to be like,” he added, hoping that public might 'find out' there is more to the story.

Recently, Gayle King also came to Timberlake's defense on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, claiming Timberlake is a 'really, really great guy' and not 'reckless.'

Piers Morgan heartbroken over death of Donald Sutherland
Piers Morgan heartbroken over death of Donald Sutherland
How Kate Middleton is dealing with cancer?
How Kate Middleton is dealing with cancer?
Ben Affleck reveals how ‘chaotic' it feels in Jennifer Lopez's presence
Ben Affleck reveals how ‘chaotic' it feels in Jennifer Lopez's presence
Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar's verbal attacks on him
Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar's verbal attacks on him
'House of the Dragon' maker reveals biggest challenge for S3
'House of the Dragon' maker reveals biggest challenge for S3
Carnie Wilson marks father Brian Wilson's 82nd Birthday
Carnie Wilson marks father Brian Wilson's 82nd Birthday
Ashanti glows in maternity photo ahead of first baby
Ashanti glows in maternity photo ahead of first baby
Austin Butler reveals ‘Starstruck' encounter with Ryan Gosling
Austin Butler reveals ‘Starstruck' encounter with Ryan Gosling
Ben Affleck blasts people for believing wrong things about him
Ben Affleck blasts people for believing wrong things about him
Billy Joel prefers 'no comment' to Justin Timberlake arrest
Billy Joel prefers 'no comment' to Justin Timberlake arrest
'The Hunger Games' star Donald Sutherland breathes his last at 88
'The Hunger Games' star Donald Sutherland breathes his last at 88
Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'first real heartbreak' led to signature hairstyle
Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'first real heartbreak' led to signature hairstyle