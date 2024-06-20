T.J. Holmes insists there might be more to Justin Timberlake DWI story

T.J. Holmes hints there might be more to Justin Timberlake DUI story

T.J. Holmes is among the recent celebrities to speak up following singer Justin Timberlake's arrest for drivign under influence (DUI).

Television personality T.J. Holmes shared his two cents on the matter during Wednesday’s episode of his and Amy Robach’s Amy and T.J. podcast.

“I know this dude’s kids have to see that and endure that,” Holmes, 51, said on the podcast, adding. “He’s a superstar, but he’s a dad.”

Timberlake, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with wife Jessica Biel, was arrested Sag Harbor, NY, on Tuesday morning after speeding through a stop sign and refusing a breathalyser test.

The Better Place singer claimed he’d only had one martini while hanging at a hotel with friends, to which he was taken into police custody and summoned in court the same day. However, Timberlake, 43, was later released without bail.

Reflecting on Timberlake's experience, the former GMA3 co-host went on to vouch for the father of two, iterating that the accused is also 'a nephew … [and] a son.'

He pointed out, “I’m looking at a human being in a human experience that really sucks for him.”

Holmes affirmed that he was 'not defending anybody' as he further shred his stance on Timberlake's arrest for the 'mistake that he made.'

“There is a human side always to these stories. [The social media] part sucks. As big as this star is, you know what the day is about to be like,” he added, hoping that public might 'find out' there is more to the story.

Recently, Gayle King also came to Timberlake's defense on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, claiming Timberlake is a 'really, really great guy' and not 'reckless.'